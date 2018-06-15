Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to XRDC and learn firsthand how VR is best used in education!

June 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Serious

As this year's XRDC event in San Franciso draws ever nearer, organizers are excited to announce another great talk that's taking place at the premier conference for virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality creators!

It's a great and exceedingly timely presentation (part of XRDC's cutting-edge Education & Training track of talks) from the folks at unconventional educational startup Foundry10 (cofounded by Valve's Gabe Newell) that's all about "Designing VR Content with Students in Mind."

Presented by Foundry10 cofounder/CEO Lisa Castaneda and researcher Anna Cechony, this talk will walk you through the findings from Foundry10 applied studies conducted with over 3,000 adolescents using VR in educational settings.

Drawing from direct, observational and interview data as well as anecdotal stories, these findings will be shared in a way that's very relevant to developers, educators and researchers.

If you're at all curious about how VR can be used to augment and improve education, you'll want to make time for this talk, as Castaneda and Cechony will be focusing on how users are processing information, especially content designed for learning, and how cognitive load, proximity, audio, student trust in developers and perspective impact student experiences with VR.

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

