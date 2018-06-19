Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 19, 2018
June 19, 2018
June 19, 2018
Sony revives greatest hits program for PS4 games as PlayStation Hits

June 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has once again revived its greatest hits line of notable PlayStation games, this time offering a number of titles for $20 each as PlayStation Hits.

Running some sort of greatest hits roundup for its current platform has been a staple for Sony since the days of the first PlayStation console. Reviving the label for its current generation offers the company a way to both highlight exemplary PS4 games and potentially lure new players with attractive price cuts.

Right away, fifteen games are set to kick off the PlayStation Hits line, including the likes of Yakuza 0, Uncharted 4, Ratchet and Clank, Street Fighter V Metal Gear Solid V, Bloodborne, Battlefield 4 and Doom.

Past implementations of the greatest hits program have seen well over 100 games by the end of each generation’s life cycle, so don’t expect the current roster to be conclusive by any means. Starting June 28 in the US, those first eight games will receive a flashy PlayStation Hits marker on their physical box art and will be sold for $19.99.

