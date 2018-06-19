Nintendo and Disney join forces for a Switch-themed game show

Newsbrief: Disney and Nintendo have partnered up to create a game show centered around games on the Nintendo Switch set to air on Disney’s suite of platforms later this year.

The show, Nintendo Switch Family Showdown, is gearing up to cast the families that will ultimately compete in its Nintendo-themed arena, but already the partnership itself notably represents both Disney’s push into creating video game-related content for its platforms and Nintendo’s continued efforts to cement the Switch as a family-friendly device.

Following a short online contest, four families will be selected to compete on the program and will do so by racing to gather collectibles in Super Mario Odyssey or directly facing off in games like Mario Tennis Aces or Just Dance 2018.

The final program is set to air this summer on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney’s streaming app DisneyNOW.