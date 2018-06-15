Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Main Responsibilities:

Follow the level design pipeline from “pen & paper” game designs to implement spectacular character based levels and ultra-fun gameplay mechanics.

Work closely with level layout artists to identify level assets and gameplay direction to ensure visual and technical quality for the levels.

Follow direction of Lead Level Designer to maintain gameplay vision consistency.

Contribute to level concept, layout, implementation (camera, entity, etc.), prototype modeling, scenario creation, event scripting, game balancing, pacing, and gameplay tuning.

Contribute to general game design, as well as cooperate with all other facets of game production (programming, environment/world art and animation).

Place and trigger entities (such as enemies, movers, and objects) to create fun, absorbing gameplay.

Master internal tools for modeling environments and integrating gameplay.

Rough out world geometry, camera paths, and lighting using 3D world-building tools.

Assist with the scripting of gameplay entities and events.

Creatively resolve gameplay and production issues.

Meet production schedules and deadlines.

Collaborate with Design team to define and refine gameplay mechanics.

Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and follow through on details

Qualifications:

Solid knowledge of game editors.

Previous experience working on AAA titles.

Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary.

Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment.

Aptitude for learning new software tools.

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills.

Willing to relocate to Canada

Preferred Extras:

Knowledge of LUA or other scripting languages.

