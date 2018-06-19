Human: Fall Flat surpasses 4 million sold

Newsbrief: The physics puzzler Human: Fall Flat has surpassed 4 million worldwide sales, roughly two years after the game debuted on Steam Early Access.

The game’s publisher Curve Digital notes in a press release that multiple factors contributed to those sales through the years. For instance, the game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch after leaving Early Access and managed to find a sizable audience in Asia even before the Japanese and Korean language options were added to the game.

The team also notes that it also received a boost in popularity from a multiplayer patch the team rolled out in late 2017 on Steam.

“I’m astounded that Human: Fall Flat has reached so many people already, and with the new Japanese and Korean language options, I’m thrilled that it will reach more,” said developer Tomas Sakalauskas. “The idea that the game started out as a solo-development endeavor and now has millions of fans all over the world is truly astonishing.”