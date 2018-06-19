Unity moving entire infrastructure to Google Cloud for 'connected games'

Unity is migrating its entire infrastructure over to Google Cloud as part of a new partnership which will allow game developers to access development tools for a new feature titled "connected games."

Announced earlier today during Unite Berlin, the alliance was unveiled as part of Unity's plan to push for connected games, described as single or multiplayer titles meant to keep players engaged over long periods of time.

Unity claims that these connected games are the most influential titles on the market, which could explain the company's investment into the future of this new tool and partnership with Google, and the reason behind moving its infrastructure to the cloud.

The development roadmap shows a new open source matchmaking project, set to go live in summer 2018, with features like game-server hosting and sample projects to follow.

