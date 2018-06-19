Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity moving entire infrastructure to Google Cloud for 'connected games'

Unity moving entire infrastructure to Google Cloud for 'connected games'

June 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
June 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Unity is migrating its entire infrastructure over to Google Cloud as part of a new partnership which will allow game developers to access development tools for a new feature titled "connected games."    

Announced earlier today during Unite Berlin, the alliance was unveiled as part of Unity's plan to push for connected games, described as single or multiplayer titles meant to keep players engaged over long periods of time.

Unity claims that these connected games are the most influential titles on the market, which could explain the company's investment into the future of this new tool and partnership with Google, and the reason behind moving its infrastructure to the cloud.

The development roadmap shows a new open source matchmaking project, set to go live in summer 2018, with features like game-server hosting and sample projects to follow. 

Developers interested in learning more about Unity and Google's new partnership can click here. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.19.18]
Environment Artist
Scientific Games
Scientific Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[06.19.18]
Animator/Graphic Artist III
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[06.19.18]
Sr. Tools Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[06.19.18]
Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How useful errors and evolving player skills shape Fortnite's UX
Editor roundtable: What did E3 2018 mean for game developers?
Both Owlchemy Labs' CEO and studio director are leaving to start something new
Amid rumors of buyout talks, GameStop confirms it is in 'exploratory discussions'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image