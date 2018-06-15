Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Primal Rage II bounced back 20 years after being cancelled

June 19, 2018 | By Staff
June 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Hitsparks Games' Chris Tang discusses the death and rebirth of Primal Rage II, an arcade sequel that seemed doomed to obscurity but found redemption in the hands of dedicated fans.

Tang also dives into the development of Primal Rage II, going over the challenges, untimely demise, personal consequences, and eventual comeback thanks to fan efforts allowing the public to finally enjoy the 20-year old "game that never was."

When a game is cancelled it can be devastating both personally and professionally, but Tang offers a great comeback story for the Atari arcade fighting game.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.18.18]
UI Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.18.18]
Senior Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.17.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.15.18]
Senior System Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How useful errors and evolving player skills shape Fortnite's UX
Editor roundtable: What did E3 2018 mean for game developers?
Both Owlchemy Labs' CEO and studio director are leaving to start something new
Amid rumors of buyout talks, GameStop confirms it is in 'exploratory discussions'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image