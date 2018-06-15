Video: How Primal Rage II bounced back 20 years after being cancelled

In this GDC 2018 session, Hitsparks Games' Chris Tang discusses the death and rebirth of Primal Rage II, an arcade sequel that seemed doomed to obscurity but found redemption in the hands of dedicated fans.

Tang also dives into the development of Primal Rage II, going over the challenges, untimely demise, personal consequences, and eventual comeback thanks to fan efforts allowing the public to finally enjoy the 20-year old "game that never was."

When a game is cancelled it can be devastating both personally and professionally, but Tang offers a great comeback story for the Atari arcade fighting game.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

