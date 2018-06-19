Dev of mobile FPS Critical Ops gets $6.3M to fuel eSport ambitions

If you're paying attention to the mobile game space, you should know that Finnish dev Critical Force confirmed today it's netted $6.3 million in funding for tech and business development from the public funding agency Business Finland.

What's so interesting about this deal is the fact that Critical Force's flagship game, the mobile multiplayer first-person shooter Critical Ops, technically isn't fully released yet; the game has been available in some form of beta since 2015, with a full release planned for later this summer.

As the game inches closer to 1.0, the studio says it plans to use Business Finland's money to help grow Critical Ops and an "esports ecosystem" around it, as well as build a scalable production platform, analytics, and server tech to support Critical Force's games.