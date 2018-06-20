Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Layoffs at Shroud of the Avatar developer Portalarium

June 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Texas-based game studio Portalarium has been hit with layoffs, the company has confirmed.

Although the developer -- founded by veteran game designer Richard "Lord British" Garriott in 2010 -- didn't reveal how many people had been let go, it told Gamasutra via email that the number is "relatively small" and includes some contractors. 

Following the "right-sizing" of its development team, the studio is now focused on delivering the next episode of its Ultima-inspired fantasy RPG, Shroud of the Avatar.

