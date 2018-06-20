Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018
Chat with the developers of Onrush at 3PM EDT

June 20, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Onrush, the new title from the racing game veterans at Codemasters, bashed its way onto consoles and PC earlier this month. What at first seems like a high-energy racing game actually turns out to be a kind of automotive team PvP game like Overwatch, where the objective isn't to win a race, but mix the abilities of different drivers together to win challenges. 

Don't believe us? Curious about why you'd make a game like that when racing fans seem to buy the newest Forza every year? Join us at 3PM EDT as we talk to Codemasters' Paul Rustchynsky about the design and development of Onrush, and check in to see how the team is doing a few weeks after launch. 

As always, we'll be taking questions live in the chat. And for more developer interviews & editor roundtables, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel

