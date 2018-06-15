Get a job: Creative Assembly is hiring an Animation Programmer for Total War

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Horsham, England, United Kingdom

As Animation Programmer, you will be making Total War’s uniquely epic battles look visually dynamic and immersive, ensuring we stay on the cutting edge, and remain market leaders in our genre.



You will be developing our existing animation technology, and where applicable researching and implementing new technologies. You will work closely with the designers and animators to implement compelling gameplay interactions, such as melee combat and locomotion.



Knowledge, Skill, and Experience



Essential

Experience architecting and developing animation systems in a released AAA title

Strong academic background with a 2:1 degree or higher (or equivalent) in a relevant technical field such as computer science, software engineering, mathematics or physics

Excellent C++ programming skillset

Very strong mathematical and analytical ability

Good communication skills to enable effective collaboration with programmers, designers, artists, animators and production staff

Desirable

An interest in recent developments in the area of animation, both in the games industry and academically

Experience with areas such as IK and physics are a bonus

Keen player of games, ideally including Total War

We are Creative Assembly



Creative Assembly is one of the UK's leading games development studios, founded in 1987 and located in West Sussex, UK and in Sofia, Bulgaria.



We have gathered our team of world-class, diverse and multi-national talent, dedicated to crafting some of the most renowned gaming experiences and giving our loyal followers worlds in which to immerse themselves.



Our focus on quality has filled our awards cabinet over the years – from BAFTAs to Ivor Novellos. We owe this to our team – creatives from a breadth of backgrounds, who unite to share their ideas and expertise, to craft the highest quality gameplay.

Interested? Apply now.

