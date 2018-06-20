Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018
Educational app TinyTap raises $5M toward accessible learning

June 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Tel Aviv-based educational games company TinyTap announced yesterday that it raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Aleph, an Israeli venture fund. Previous investors Radiant, Inimiti and ReInvent also contributed. 

TinyTap is a platform used by teachers where they can develop and sell their games on the TinyTap marketplace, which can be accessed by students through a monthly or yearly subscription. The marketplace currently has over 150,000 educational games, digital books and interactive activities. 

Developers whose games are played get a 50 percent cut of subscription revenue, and TinyTap keeps the other half. Since 2017, the company has disbursed more than $100,000 to teachers who have sold their games, and plans to triple that amount by the end of this year. 

According to a press release, the company will use the funding to launch new learning plans (curated activities designed to help students reach their learning objectives) in Mandarin, Arabic, and Spanish.

The capital will also go toward promoting the company's partnership with Oxford University Press in starting a learning plan for those learning English. 

