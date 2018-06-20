Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Onrush dev breaks down the prototyping of Codemasters' arcade racer

June 20, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
June 20, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Earlier in June, before the onslaught of E3, Codemasters released a new arcade racer styled not just after familiar titles like Wipeout or DriveClub, but the team-based class systems of Overwatch and other class-driven games.

In Onrush, players pick one of 8 car types, each with different abilities, and band together in teams not to win races, but to beat the crap out of the other team and complete objectives that change from game to game. 

Since Codemasters changing lanes in any fashion is a notable milestone for the developer, we were excited to chat with Onrush director Paul Rustchynsky about the development process behind Onrush over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. For your convenience, we've archived that full conversation up above for full viewing. 

It was a great check-in with a development team known primarily for racing games, a genre that sometimes doesn't get its day in the sun here on Gamasutra. Rustchynsky was happy to break down only the prototyping process for a game like Onrush, but also key development details about introducing players to a twist on a well-tread genre. 

For more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.19.18]
Systems Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.19.18]
Narrative Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.19.18]
Environment Artist
Scientific Games
Scientific Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[06.19.18]
Animator/Graphic Artist III


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'It can never be that simple': Designing the quests of Cyberpunk 2077
Citing Dutch law, Valve drops trading CS:GO and Dota 2 items in the Netherlands
Blog: How much protection does Fair Use really offer?
Fortnite revenue tops $100M on iOS after 90 days


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image