Video: How EA manages source control for globally distributed games

In this GDC talk, EA's Josh Nixdorf goes over his team's best practices for handling the source control and build and test automation challenges for globally distributed titles like FIFA.

Nixdorf discusses problems that he and the team encountered, going on to explain how they handled it according to the game development process of FIFA.

He also provides an overview of the three main challenges when having teams across the globe (where the term "nightly build" comes from), and gives some insight into the approaches used to deal with them.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.