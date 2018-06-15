At XRDC, learn how (and why) to effectively simulate stress in VR!

Back in 2016, longtime BioWare dev Jonathan Perry (who, as cinematics director, worked on the interactive cinematics of games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age) started his own VR studio Ractive.

This October, he's coming to XRDC in San Francisco to share what he's learned about simulating affecting, stressful situations in VR.

His presentation, appropriately titled "Performance Under Pressure: Simulating Stress in VR Training," is a promising part of XRDC's cutting-edge Education & Training track of talks.

You'll want to make time for this if you're at all curious about the power of VR experiences to transport people into new places and scenarios, as the Ractive CEO will showcase how VR training is being used to train folks for complex and dangerous tasks in a safe space.

According to Perry, by simulating stressful environments and distractions, VR training can help inoculate users against the effects stress and adrenaline have on performance and decision making when performing under pressure in the real world. His XRDC talk will explore cutting-edge research on stress in training and dig into a variety of techniques for adding stress to simulated VR scenarios as a way to improve skill retention and performance. Don't skip it!

