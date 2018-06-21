Pokemon Quest hits 2.5M Switch downloads ahead of mobile launch

Newsbrief: Pokemon Quest has racked up over 2.5 million worldwide downloads on the Switch since launching on May 29.

The notable milestone, which was confirmed by the official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account (translated by IGN), has been reached before the title's scheduled mobile launch later this month.

Announced and simultaneously released at a press conference back in May, Pokemon Quest lets players catch and raise various pocket monsters on a secluded island, and features a Minecraft-esque blocky aesthetic.

The title amassed 1 million downloads in its first two days on Switch, and is due to launch on Android and iOS on June 27.