Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mighty Bear Games secures 'millions' to create next-gen online titles

Mighty Bear Games secures 'millions' to create next-gen online titles

June 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mighty Bear Games, the Singapore-based studio that rose from the ashes of Nonstop Games last July, has secured "millions of dollars" in seed funding to develop next-generation online games. 

As VentureBeat reports, Mighty Bear hasn't specified exactly how much it's netted this time around, but has confirmed it's received a seven figure sum from investors such as Skycatcher, Everblue, and M Ventures.

The latest cash injection comes just under a year after the company secured $775,000 from venture capital outfit, Rocket Arm, and arrives as the studio prepares to launch its debut title.

“Having world-class investors in games and technology from the US, Europe, and Asia is immense," said Mighty Bear CEO, Simon Davis.

"The diversity of expertise will be a great asset especially as we prepare to launch our first game this month and scale globally in the months ahead."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
QA Engineer/ Software Engineer in Test
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.21.18]
Unity Programmer
Method EXP
Method EXP — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.20.18]
Unity Engine Developer- Unity 3d


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4
'It can never be that simple': Designing the quests of Cyberpunk 2077
Citing Dutch law, Valve drops trading CS:GO and Dota 2 items in the Netherlands
Blog: How much protection does Fair Use really offer?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image