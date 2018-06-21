Mighty Bear Games secures 'millions' to create next-gen online titles

Mighty Bear Games, the Singapore-based studio that rose from the ashes of Nonstop Games last July, has secured "millions of dollars" in seed funding to develop next-generation online games.

As VentureBeat reports, Mighty Bear hasn't specified exactly how much it's netted this time around, but has confirmed it's received a seven figure sum from investors such as Skycatcher, Everblue, and M Ventures.

The latest cash injection comes just under a year after the company secured $775,000 from venture capital outfit, Rocket Arm, and arrives as the studio prepares to launch its debut title.

“Having world-class investors in games and technology from the US, Europe, and Asia is immense," said Mighty Bear CEO, Simon Davis.

"The diversity of expertise will be a great asset especially as we prepare to launch our first game this month and scale globally in the months ahead."