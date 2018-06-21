Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox

Microsoft no longer plans to support virtual or mixed reality on Xbox, and claims "the PC is probably the best platform for immersive VR and MR."

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft's chief marketing officer for gaming Mike Nichols confirmed the company currently doesn't have "any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality."

Those sentiments are completely at odds with those expressed by then Xbox chief Phil Spencer last year, when he told Gamasutra the supercharged Xbox One X would indeed support VR.

"We will support VR on Scorpio," said Spencer at the time, referring to the Xbox One X by its codename 'Scorpio.' "We said that onstage. We will support VR on Scorpio, we're going to do that, I think it's important, I think there's some great immersive VR experiences."

So, what changed? Well, Nichols explains Microsoft is now primarily focused on creating more TV-centric experiences. Beyond that, the console maker simply feels VR will have more room to grow and evolve on PC.

"As an open platform, PC just allows faster, more rapid iteration. There are plenty of companies investing in it in the hardware side and the content side, or some combination therein," he said.

"Obviously on phones, augmented reality is a good scenario as well that's going to grow. But as it relates to Xbox, no. Our focus is primarily on experiences you would play on your TV, and ultimately we'd like to make those experiences more broadly."