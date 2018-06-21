Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox

Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox

June 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft no longer plans to support virtual or mixed reality on Xbox, and claims "the PC is probably the best platform for immersive VR and MR."

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft's chief marketing officer for gaming Mike Nichols confirmed the company currently doesn't have "any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality."

Those sentiments are completely at odds with those expressed by then Xbox chief Phil Spencer last year, when he told Gamasutra the supercharged Xbox One X would indeed support VR. 

"We will support VR on Scorpio," said Spencer at the time, referring to the Xbox One X by its codename 'Scorpio.' "We said that onstage. We will support VR on Scorpio, we're going to do that, I think it's important, I think there's some great immersive VR experiences."

So, what changed? Well, Nichols explains Microsoft is now primarily focused on creating more TV-centric experiences. Beyond that, the console maker simply feels VR will have more room to grow and evolve on PC. 

"As an open platform, PC just allows faster, more rapid iteration. There are plenty of companies investing in it in the hardware side and the content side, or some combination therein," he said.

"Obviously on phones, augmented reality is a good scenario as well that's going to grow. But as it relates to Xbox, no. Our focus is primarily on experiences you would play on your TV, and ultimately we'd like to make those experiences more broadly."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
QA Engineer/ Software Engineer in Test
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.21.18]
Unity Programmer
Method EXP
Method EXP — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.20.18]
Unity Engine Developer- Unity 3d


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4
Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox
Blog: Making a tabletop-style party game for consoles
Pokemon Quest hits 2.5M Switch downloads ahead of mobile launch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image