Weekly Jobs Roundup: Funcom, Tilting Point, and more are hiring now!

Location: Durham, North Carolina

The Animation Programmer at Funcom, Inc. will be responsible for the development of Gameplay and Animation systems, driving and defining the look for a new unannounced UE4 title. The team is seeking a developer with 3+ years experience in software development and notes that someone in this role will develop advanced animation, animation systems as well as gameplay features.

Location: Pasadena, California

The team at Embodied is looking for a Game Designer to work collaboratively with social development experts, roboticists, and engineers to create content to capture the imagination of children fo all ages and improve their social development. The position requires a dev with at least two published projects, the desire to create new play patterns using voice image recognition, and gesture controls, and the ability to work well in a cross-discipline team.

Location: New York, New York

The Game Manager will partner closely with Tilting Point’s development partners to design and implement, across multiple games, features aimed at monetizing, engaging and retaining players, as well as collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about the game’s performance, economy, and financial results. You’ll participate in developing and refining the economy of several games, while collaborating with development partners to ensure that key features are properly defined, implemented and evolved.

Location: Santa Monica, California

MethodEXP is looking for a Unity Engine Developer fluent in C# to join its team in California. The role seeks a developer with excellent knowledge of Unity, including experience with scripting, textures, animation, GUI styles, and user session management as well as experience with mobile development and proficient knowledge of code versioning tools.