Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Funcom, Tilting Point, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Funcom, Tilting Point, and more are hiring now!

June 21, 2018 | By Staff
June 21, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Design, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Animation ProgrammerFuncom

Location: Durham, North Carolina

The Animation Programmer at Funcom, Inc. will be responsible for the development of Gameplay and Animation systems, driving and defining the look for a new unannounced UE4 title. The team is seeking a developer with 3+ years experience in software development and notes that someone in this role will develop advanced animation, animation systems as well as gameplay features.

Game Designer, Embodied Inc

Location: Pasadena, California

The team at Embodied is looking for a Game Designer to work collaboratively with social development experts, roboticists, and engineers to create content to capture the imagination of children fo all ages and improve their social development. The position requires a dev with at least two published projects, the desire to create new play patterns using voice image recognition, and gesture controls, and the ability to work well in a cross-discipline team. 

Game Manager, Tilting Point

Location: New York, New York

The Game Manager will partner closely with Tilting Point’s development partners to design and implement, across multiple games, features aimed at monetizing, engaging and retaining players, as well as collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about the game’s performance, economy, and financial results. You’ll participate in developing and refining the economy of several games, while collaborating with development partners to ensure that key features are properly defined, implemented and evolved.

Unity Engine Developer, MethodEXP

Location: Santa Monica, California

MethodEXP is looking for a Unity Engine Developer fluent in C# to join its team in California. The role seeks a developer with excellent knowledge of Unity, including experience with scripting, textures, animation, GUI styles, and user session management as well as experience with mobile development and proficient knowledge of code versioning tools. 

Related Jobs

Method EXP
Method EXP — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.20.18]
Unity Engine Developer- Unity 3d
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.20.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.20.18]
Senior Game Developer (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Saber Interactive Spain
Saber Interactive Spain — Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain
[06.20.18]
Backend Developer, Madrid


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4
Nintendo stole the show during E3, at least as far as Twitter is concerned
Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox
Blog: Making a tabletop-style party game for consoles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image