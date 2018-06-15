Video: How Blizzard created the visual effects of Diablo III

In this GDC 2013 session, Blizzard Entertainment's Julian Love discusses the implementation of visual effects in Blizzard's Diablo franchise.

Love goes over the tools and skills technical artists can use to demonstrate their value and further integrate technical art into their studios' pipelines and cultures.

The talk also covers the pipeline for creating visual effects in Diablo III, and how Blizzard's technical artists ensure their content is visually striking and optimized for performance.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so technical artists shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



