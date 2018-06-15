Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Blizzard created the visual effects of Diablo III

June 21, 2018 | By Staff
June 21, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

In this GDC 2013 session, Blizzard Entertainment's Julian Love discusses the implementation of visual effects in Blizzard's Diablo franchise.

Love goes over the tools and skills technical artists can use to demonstrate their value and further integrate technical art into their studios' pipelines and cultures.

The talk also covers the pipeline for creating visual effects in Diablo III, and how Blizzard's technical artists ensure their content is visually striking and optimized for performance.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so technical artists shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.20.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[06.20.18]
Game Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.19.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.19.18]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4
Nintendo stole the show during E3, at least as far as Twitter is concerned
Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox
Blog: Making a tabletop-style party game for consoles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image