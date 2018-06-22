Friday the 13th developer scraps all future content plans

Friday the 13th: The Game developer Gun Media has told fans all future content has been shelved.

Earlier this month, the studio was forced to cancel all DLC plans due to an ongoing legal battle about who owns the rights to the movie franchise.

Despite that setback, players had remained upbeat about the prospect of fresh content once the dispute has been resolved, but Gun Media founder Wes Keltner has explained the situation isn't that simple.

"Development on games can’t just pause indefinitely and pick back up again; it doesn't work that way. Especially when you have no idea when that future date will occur. We can’t keep building content that may never see the light of day," he explained in a forum post.

"That’s bad business. I’ve also had questions about adding 'non-F13' related content to the game, but we can’t do that either. We can’t add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock. We can only focus on console dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance."

It's the final nail in the coffin for those who'd hoped for a more positive resolution, but most players seem to have taken the news in their stride, with many on the forums commending Keltner's honesty.

"I know this isn’t the news you wanted to hear and I wish the situation were different. But it’s the painful truth," finished the studio founder. "I appreciate your passion and look forward to seeing everyone around camp."