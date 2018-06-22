Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve's updated Knuckles VR controller brings pinpoint finger-tracking

June 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Production, Video

Valve has given us a look at the latest version of its SteamVR Knuckles motion controller, alongside a Portal-inspired 'Moondust' demo showing the tech in action. 

The new Knuckles EV2 (which replaces last year's EV 1.3) features an improved industrial design and ergonomics, updated input set and layout, new sensors, longer six-hour battery life, added support for SteamVR Tracking 2.0, and a more versatile hand strap. 

What does that mean in practice? Well, Valve claims the EV2 will offer much higher fidelity finger and thumb tracking, which the controller achieves by estimating finger positions and then interpreting that information into 31 bone transforms. 

It's an impressive feat, and one that allows for incredibly fine, nuanced interactions. As the brand new Moondust demo shows, the tech lets users delicately engage with all manner of objects, whether that involves tossing moon rocks around a crater, priming grenades, or constructing an elaborate space station. 

Valve has also added force sensors to the list of inputs developers can utilize with the Knuckles EV2, giving them the ability to map much more direct interactions and behaviors to in-game actions -- such as grabbing, pinching, crushing, charging, activating, and equipping. 

The latest iteration of the gamepad also sports a new thumbstick, a force sensitive 'track button,' along with a USB-C charging port that allows the controller to be fully charged in around 90 minutes. 

You can find out more about the Knuckles EV2, including how to get yours hands on a dev kit, by checking out Valve's comprehensive blog post. But before you do that, be sure to have a gander at the Moondust trailer (embedded above) to see what all the fuss is about.

Related Jobs

Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.22.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.21.18]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[06.20.18]
Game Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How player feedback is shaping the way Avalanche makes Just Cause 4
Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4
Nintendo stole the show during E3, at least as far as Twitter is concerned
Microsoft scraps plans for VR support on Xbox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image