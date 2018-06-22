Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Bluehole to acquire mobile dev Delusion Studio

June 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: According to the South Korean news publication Korea Joongang Daily, PUBG Corp parent company Bluehole is set to acquire the mobile game developer Delusion Studio.

Also based out of South Korea, Delusion Studio is known for creating mobile games like Castle Burn and Guardian Stone. Though Korea Joongang Daily notes that Bluehole announced the acquisition plans earlier this week, the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition itself comes as reports circulate that Tencent has been eyeing ways to increase its stake in Bluehole. The Chinese company is reportedly considering a $470 million investment that would bring its ownership of Bluehole up to 11.5 percent, making it the second largest Bluehole shareholder in the process. 

