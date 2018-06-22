Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

YouTube introduces new monetization methods for its creators

YouTube introduces new monetization methods for its creators

June 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
June 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Two years after creators expressed concerns over being properly compensated, YouTube is finally rolling out new alternative payment methods including a $4.99 channel membership and features similar to Twitch's subscription service including special emojis and subscriber badges. 

As reported by Polygon, YouTube creators who have more than 100,000 subscribers and belong to YouTube’s Partner Program can charge a monthly recurring fee of $4.99 that gives viewers the ability to display tier badges. 

This new channel subscription alternative is in response to demonetization concerns YouTube creators brought up a few years ago in regards to securing revenue.

 Rohit Dhawan, YouTube’s senior director of product management at YouTube, noted that this change has been in the works specifically to address monetization issues.

“I’ve been working on it for a long time,” Dhawan explained to Polygon. “We’ve been testing these features and they’ve reached a certain level of success, so it’s very much inspired by the fact that it was just a great opportunity to help creators make more money.”

YouTube will get a portion of the $4.99 subscription fee, gleaning 30 percent of revenue while leaving the remaining 70 percent to its creators. For comparison, Twitch streamers earn 50 percent from their $4.99 subscription fee.

According to YouTube's website, creators will receive 70 percent of sponsorship revenue after local sales tax is deducted, with all transaction costs (including credit card fees) being covered by YouTube.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.22.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.22.18]
Weapons Artist
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[06.22.18]
QA Test Engineer - Military Training Simulation
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.22.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How player feedback is shaping the way Avalanche makes Just Cause 4
Westworld bug outs stolen Fallout Shelter code, alleges Bethesda lawsuit
Radiating outward to meet the wilderness: Avery Alder on her games
Designing a true first-person camera in Unreal Engine 4


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image