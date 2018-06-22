Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice passes 1 million sold

Newsbrief: Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has surpassed 1 million copies sold across all platforms, according to a tweet shared by the developer. The game itself first launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2017 before arriving on Xbox One in April 2018.

At least 500,000 of those sales fell within the first three months following release and the studio previously mentioned that the earlier milestone was also the moment where the game shattered internal expectations and became profitable for Ninja Theory.

Ninja Theory itself has seen its fair share of big changes since launching Hellblade last year. The studio was notably one of many studios to be revealed as Microsoft acquisitions during the company’s E3 press conference earlier this month alongside the likes of Undead Labs, Compulsion Games, and Playground Games.

“[Microsoft] asked us what our goals and ambitions were as a studio in an ideal world, and so we said we wanted to free from the triple-A machine and make games focused on the experience, not around monetization,” noted Ninja Theory creative lead Tameem Antoniades in an earlier video discussing the studio’s acquisition.

"We want to take bigger creative risks, and creative genre-defining games without constant threat of annihilation. We want to make our own games our own way, and not be told what to make and how to make it, and above all, we want to protect our team, our culture, and our identity."