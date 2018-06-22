Get a job: Rabbit is hiring a Lead Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

Rabbit is an incredibly innovative product, with unique a mission: To create the ultimate social mashup experience! We’re looking for an amazing game designer to a whole new game experience that is a mashup of fandom obsession, trivia, Animal Crossing, and socialization!

Must have a deep passion for fandom culture, whether sci-fi fantasy, games, anime, and/or K-pop. We have over a million monthly users who crave a new interactive experience based around this.



This is a contract role for a several month project. Ideally based in the Bay Area, but can be remote for the right candidate.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with the product team to conceptualize, wireframe, prototype and build a new game experience that is layered on top of a popular social experience

Define the game’s vision and game design documents

Design features which will increase user experience, engagement, and monetization

Develop systems and UI elements around the economy to guide the player’s learning process

Perform & analyze user testing and recommend design solutions

Update game variables based on collected data

Conceptualize, create and maintain detailed game design documentation throughout the project cycle

Stay up to date on the state of the industry, trends (new game genres, new game design methods, and emerging platforms)

REQUIREMENTS

5+ years experience as a Game Designer in the game industry

Worked on at least two complete product cycles for games

Proven experience with designing game systems, economy, gameplay balancing

Strong experience in game design, level design, gameplay theory & story writing

Previous experience working in an agile scrum environment

Passionate game player with in-depth knowledge of mobile and PC games

ABOUT RABBIT

Rabbit is reinventing how we connect with each other. Combining social media, watching videos live, and playing games together, we give millions of people the best way to share experiences together. To feel closer to the people you care about. To discover people who enjoy the same things as you. To truly connect.



Rabbit funded (Series B) by some of biggest VC’s in Silicon Valley and was founded by gaming industry luminaries who lead award-winning projects at Sony Online Entertainment, Konami, Acclaim, Sega, Bethesda Softworks. Our headquarters are located in San Mateo, CA (just a hop south of San Francisco), but our team is located around the world. And we're hunting for Rabbits—creative, dedicated, inspired, fun people who are ready to make things happen. Join our small team and make a big impact, both in what you do and in the lives of our users around the world. Welcome to Rabbit.

