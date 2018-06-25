Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Omega Labyrinth Z will no longer release in the West

June 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The western release of Japanese roguelike Omega Labyrinth Z has been canceled by publisher PQube

The controversial PS4 and PS Vita title had already been banned in the UK, with the Video Standards Council -- the country's official ratings board -- taking issue with its "salacious nature" and apparent sexualization of children. 

It was also yanked from release states in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, and that resistance seems to have convinced PQube to scrap its western release plans entirely.

"PQube strives to release Japanese content for its fans as close to the source material as possible," reads a short statement on the publisher's website.

"In the case of Omega Labyrinth Z, while PQube has worked with all relevant age rating bodies in their respective territories, PQube must respectfully comply with the wishes of the platform holder and have therefore withdrawn any future plans for its European and North American release on PS4 and PS Vita."

