Report: Telltale is replacing its in-house engine with Unity

June 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Telltale is reportedly backing away from the in-house engine it used in games like The Walking Dead and Batman: Enemy Within and will instead release games made with Unity in the future.

The rumored engine swap came up in a recent story from Variety on Telltale and Netflix’s budding relationship, with multiple sources telling the publication that the upcoming final season of The Walking Dead will be the last game made using the Telltale Tool.

It’s an interesting switch, both because a major studio like Telltale deciding to abandon its internal engine in favor of a major tool like Unity is notable in its own right and because the studio’s in-house Telltale Tool has, by IGN’s count, churned out a whopping 34 games over 14 years.

Variety's sources go on to say that Telltale’s upcoming game based on the Netflix series Stranger Things will be the first Unity-based game released by the company. Even though Variety's sources say the Telltale Tool has overstayed its welcome, the publication notes that the swap to Unity has notably been a rough one so far as the studio's developers learn the ins and outs of the new engine.

