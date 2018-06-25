Metal Gear Rising no longer playable on Mac due to DRM

Metal Gear Rising is no longer playable on MacOS systems after the company that ported the game, Transgaming, shut down.

The issue was discovered on Reddit, where a user noticed that the final patch issued for Metal Gear Rising back 2017 rendered the game unplayable on Mac because Transgaming included a DRM utility requiring a constant online connection.

When the company closed its operations the DRM servers reportedly went offline, meaning players who purchased Metal Gear Rising for Mac could no longer access the title.

“There’s no reason why this game can’t run in its current format for the people who bought it,” the Reddit post reads. “There’s also no one to make a patch, and users who bought this game legally are stuck having to resort to pirating a copy if they want to play it.”

It also looks as though Steam (a platform which provides games that are both DRM and DRM-free) has removed the MacOS compatibility notice from Metal Gear Rising's game page since post went live and it seems unlikely that Konami will step in to address the problem.