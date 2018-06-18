Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Rovio is hiring a Sr. Game Designer for its Battle Studio

Get a job: Rovio is hiring a Sr. Game Designer for its Battle Studio

June 25, 2018 | By Staff
June 25, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Game Designer, Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Location: Espoo, Finland

We are looking for a Senior Game Designer to join our Battle Studio in Espoo, Finland.

Are you excited about Synchronous PvP? Are you thrilled by competitive games? Our Battle Studio in Espoo, Finland are creating cutting-edge mid-core games and establishing new IPs. Excitement is brewing as the team prepares to tackle ambitious goals. Feel inspired by the opportunity and freedom of getting involved at the game’s genesis.

Design and implement rules, gameplay, content and structure for games in all phases from concept and presentation to implementation, release and Liveops. Participate in all elements of game design as part of a small, talented and autonomous team. Take full responsibility for creative decisions to make a game fun for our players. Provide game design feedback on other team’s projects within the Studio. Mentor Designer Trainees, Junior Designers and Game Designers.

Join us as we create world-class player vs PvP experiences for mobile devices.

What you’ll take under your wings:

  • Design best-in-class mobile Battle experiences
  • Work on all aspects of the game including combat systems, metagame balance, social and PvP systems, reward structures, and monetization
  • Write documentation, create UI mockups, and balance economy models
  • Communicate your design clearly and collaborate with artists, programmers and fellow game designers
  • Create and lead the execution of game concepts that meet or exceed the technical, creative and commercial aims of the project
  • Continuously play, analyze and discuss competitor games to remain an expert in the target genre

We’d love if you have these feathers in your cap:

  • 5+ years experience working as a game designer
  • Commercial experience working on F2P mobile games, preferably mid-core
  • Experience in creating and leading game concepts and features
  • Experience working with social or multiplayer systems that affect the entire player-base
  • Experience creating and balancing competitive play
  • A genuine passion for F2P and mobile games
  • Equal parts ambitious and Team orientated
  • Open to feedback and eager to learn and apply new skills
  • Strong interest and belief in data-driven approach to support & validate intuition

We want the best team, not necessarily the best individuals, so we’re looking for team members who want to work on problems worth solving. If you’re wondering if you should apply or not, we hope you do.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.22.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.21.18]
Experienced Game Developer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.21.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[06.20.18]
Game Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How classic games make smart use of random number generation
Blog: An E3 2018 media coverage analysis
Report: Telltale is replacing its in-house engine with Unity
Ubisoft CEO: Our goal is provoke thought, not to make political statements


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image