Get a job: Rovio is hiring a Sr. Game Designer for its Battle Studio

Location: Espoo, Finland

We are looking for a Senior Game Designer to join our Battle Studio in Espoo, Finland.

Are you excited about Synchronous PvP? Are you thrilled by competitive games? Our Battle Studio in Espoo, Finland are creating cutting-edge mid-core games and establishing new IPs. Excitement is brewing as the team prepares to tackle ambitious goals. Feel inspired by the opportunity and freedom of getting involved at the game’s genesis.

Design and implement rules, gameplay, content and structure for games in all phases from concept and presentation to implementation, release and Liveops. Participate in all elements of game design as part of a small, talented and autonomous team. Take full responsibility for creative decisions to make a game fun for our players. Provide game design feedback on other team’s projects within the Studio. Mentor Designer Trainees, Junior Designers and Game Designers.

Join us as we create world-class player vs PvP experiences for mobile devices.

What you’ll take under your wings:

Design best-in-class mobile Battle experiences

Work on all aspects of the game including combat systems, metagame balance, social and PvP systems, reward structures, and monetization

Write documentation, create UI mockups, and balance economy models

Communicate your design clearly and collaborate with artists, programmers and fellow game designers

Create and lead the execution of game concepts that meet or exceed the technical, creative and commercial aims of the project

Continuously play, analyze and discuss competitor games to remain an expert in the target genre

We’d love if you have these feathers in your cap:

5+ years experience working as a game designer

Commercial experience working on F2P mobile games, preferably mid-core

Experience in creating and leading game concepts and features

Experience working with social or multiplayer systems that affect the entire player-base

Experience creating and balancing competitive play

A genuine passion for F2P and mobile games

Equal parts ambitious and Team orientated

Open to feedback and eager to learn and apply new skills

Strong interest and belief in data-driven approach to support & validate intuition

We want the best team, not necessarily the best individuals, so we’re looking for team members who want to work on problems worth solving. If you’re wondering if you should apply or not, we hope you do.

