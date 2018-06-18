Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get expert insight into how to build VR/AR training tools at XRDC

June 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

This October XRDC is coming to San Francisco, and it promises to be the premier conference for AR, VR, and MR innovation! 

As part of XRDC's Education & Training track of talks, Boeing lead technical integrator Eric Spalding will be presenting a fascinating session all about "VR/AR Challenges for Training Environments" that promises to dig deep into Spalding's work leading an R&D team researching AR and VR training in aerospace industries.

According to Spalding, AR and VR technologies could be extraordinarily disruptive to how training is performed. For the first time, students can be immersed in an environment that is easily deployable at low cost and without the dangers of real hardware.

However, for broad adoption, there are challenges to overcome that entertainment applications can more easily avoid, such as density of environments and interaction haptics.

With that in mind, Spalding's XRDC presentation will provide an overview of various challenges facing AR/VR adoption in the training space and challenges attendees to develop solutions that could increase the overall AR/VR market. It promises to be fascinating if you're at all interested (or invested) in the AR/VR/MR space, so don't miss it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

