Video: How the quests in Horizon Zero Dawn balanced action and RPG

In this GDC 2018 session, Guerrilla Games' Blake Rebouche discusses what it was like finding a happy medium between the systems-driven content of open-world RPGs like The Elder Scrolls and the action focused level design of games like Killzone while developing quests for Horizon Zero Dawn using his own experiences.

Rebouche explains that prior to developing Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games didn't have a quest design team.

To meet the vision of a vast open world filled with narrative-driven quests, studio leadership identified early in production that a new group of designers would be necessary to supplement Guerrilla's existing design expertise.

Then came Rebouche, who was brought on to be part of that new team. He goes on to illustrate how his level design experience contributed to the development of quests for Horizon Zero Dawn.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

