June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
Monument Valley 2 made $10.4M during its first year

June 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Monument Valley 2 has amassed $10.4 million in revenue during its first year on digital shelves. The atmospheric effort launched on iOS on June 5, 2017, before hitting other platforms later that year. 

The information comes from a refreshingly insightful infographic whipped up by developer ustwo, which shows the game racked up 3.5 million official sales across all platforms.

It also reveals that iOS has been the most popular platform of choice among players, with downloads on Apple devices totaling 2.1 million. 

Google Play downloads totaled 229,000, so while Android proved to be the second most popular platform, it trailed iOS by some margin.

While we all love poring over sales figures, any devs out there will be doubly excited to hear ustwo also provided a breakdown of Monument Valley 2's development costs. 

The studio explained the title cost $2.26 million to develop, and another $516,000 to market. Production took 70 weeks from concept to its launch on Android in November 2017, with 16 core team members working on the puzzler during that time. 

You can find out more facts and tidbits by checking out the full infographic over on ustwo's Medium page

