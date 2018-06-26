Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Streaming-only RPG looks to build on Twitch Plays Pokemon model

Streaming-only RPG looks to build on Twitch Plays Pokemon model

June 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Remember Twitch Plays Pokemon? The captivating social experiment that saw a horde of Twitch viewers complete a number of Pokemon titles, starting with Pokemon Red

The entire event was a roaring success, attracting the attention of millions of players and onlookers and even spawning some new religions in the process (all hail Lord Helix).

Now, it looks like indie outfit Shiny Shoe is attempting to iterate on that crowdsourced play model with the launch of Death's Door: Aftermath, a streaming-only RPG available exclusively through Microsoft's Mixer streaming platform. 

The second chapter in Shiny Shoe's episodic Death's Door series, Aftermath has been locked into Mixer after the first entry garnered over 1 million viewers on the platform last year. 

Much like Twitch Plays Pokemon, Death's Door: Aftermath will give Mixer viewers the ability to influence what happens in-game by letting them vote on decisions as a community. 

The title will continually evolve with each community vote, and will be updated with new episodic content as viewers progress. 

To further incentivize and monetize involvement, Shiny Shoe will sell $6 monthly subscriptions granting access to subscriber-only voting periods, custom emotes, and an exclusive Discord channel where players can chat with the dev team directly. 

If you're keen to learn more, or perhaps even take part, you can join the Aftermath Mixer community by following this link. The game will stream Tuesday through Sunday from 10AM to 10PM PT.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.26.18]
3D Artist &ndash; for a New Mobile Game
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.25.18]
UI Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.25.18]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
QC Games Inc.
QC Games Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.25.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Stampede: How Onrush harnesses the chaos of a racing battle
Streaming-only RPG looks to build on Twitch Plays Pokemon model
Blog: Get more social content and value from your trailer
Monument Valley 2 made $10.4M during its first year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image