June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with more games to come

June 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Video

Nintendo is updating Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch to include support for the Toy-Con Motorbike controller that comes packed in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit. 

The controller itself requires some assembly, however. The Toy-Con Motorbike is notably one of the many craftable cardboard creations included in Nintendo’s Labo line earlier this year. While each of the Labo kits come with their own playable Switch game, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update marks the first time support for a Labo Toy-Con has been included in a separate, non-Labo game.

Following the update, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players will be able to mount their Joy-Con controllers into the Labo Motobike setup and use their cardboard creation to steer in-game. A short video showing Labo support in action can be found right above this post.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game to pick up Labo support, Nintendo notes that it won’t be the last. The company is looking to bring Nintendo Labo compatibility to more games in the future, though it hasn’t detailed which titles it is looking at quite yet.

