Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a UI Artist

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface as we start our next exciting project. Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces. We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with UI artists, programmers and Project Directors to drive interface style and function.

Create wireframes and mockups that visually communicate game side features.

Create art assets like motion graphics and icons as identified by the project.

Implement, animate, and maintain intuitive UI screens using engine tools.

Visually display complex data intuitively with an emphasis on information hierarchy.

Coordinating with other disciplines to ensure UI is meeting overall project goals.

Qualifications:

Quickly prototyping and visualizing engaging user experiences.

Strong background in motion graphics.

Giving and receiving constructive criticism and critique with a focus on improving quality.

Crafting UI components with an emphasis on modularity.

Skills:

Proficient in Adobe CC Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)

Experience using engine level UI tools (Unity, Scaleform, Flash, etc.)

Scripting (Lua, ActionScript, C#)

Sample Work Required:

Samples of relevant work demonstrating previous experience and knowledge.

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for and what tools were used.

