Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a UI Artist

Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a UI Artist

June 26, 2018 | By Staff
June 26, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI ArtistDeep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface as we start our next exciting project.  Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces.  We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with UI artists, programmers and Project Directors to drive interface style and function.
  • Create wireframes and mockups that visually communicate game side features.
  • Create art assets like motion graphics and icons as identified by the project.
  • Implement, animate, and maintain intuitive UI screens using engine tools.
  • Visually display complex data intuitively with an emphasis on information hierarchy.
  • Coordinating with other disciplines to ensure UI is meeting overall project goals.

Qualifications:

  • Quickly prototyping and visualizing engaging user experiences.
  • Strong background in motion graphics.
  • Giving and receiving constructive criticism and critique with a focus on improving quality.
  • Crafting UI components with an emphasis on modularity.

Skills:

  • Proficient in Adobe CC Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)
  • Experience using engine level UI tools (Unity, Scaleform, Flash, etc.)
  • Scripting (Lua, ActionScript, C#)

Sample Work Required:

  • Samples of relevant work demonstrating previous experience and knowledge.

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for and what tools were used.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Outsourcing Manager
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Principal Environment Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.26.18]
3D Artist &ndash; for a New Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Stampede: How Onrush harnesses the chaos of a racing battle
Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with more games to come
Blog: How can you understand players better?
Streaming-only RPG looks to build on Twitch Plays Pokemon model


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image