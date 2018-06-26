Blizzard adds a positivity-driven 'endorsements' system to Overwatch

Blizzard has introduced a new report-like option to Overwatch, but instead of being used to call out unscrupulous behavior the new endorsements system focuses on rewarding players for their positive interactions instead.

Overwatch, like most all online games out there, has been fighting a battle against toxic and otherwise misbehaving players since day one. While Blizzard has rolled out a fair share of changes to attempt to curb bad behavior in the past, the new endorsements system included in today’s patch instead seeks to give public recognition and rewards to players that are routinely recognized for their positive attitude and team contributions.

The patch notes explain that endorsements are able to be viewed both in the in-game career profiles and in the groups menu, allowing players to see the standing of their would-be teammates from the get-go. The notes call out exhibiting sportsmanship, being a good teammate, showing strong leadership, or exhibiting humility in victory and grace in defeat as endorsement-worthy behavior, though the doling out the commendations themselves is at the discretion of each individual player.

Consistently keeping that endorsement level high earns players periodic rewards for their good behavior, but receiving reports or suspensions will have an adverse effect on that endorsement rank as well so punishing bad behavior still plays a part in the system.