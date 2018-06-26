Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Pokémon Go hits largest playerbase since launch

June 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Pokémon Go hit its highest active playerbase since launching back in July 2016 according to a new report from the market analysis firm SuperData, which reports the game earned $104 million in May, up 174 percent during the same time last year.

Although the SuperData report does not divulge specific numbers from both periods of time, it suggests that developer Niantic has been able to keep players around with constant updates, recently adding new features to the game like trading and including more Pokémon types.

The AR game surpassed 750 million downloads last summer and reportedly acquired $200 million in funding in November 2017, which was said to be used to make "long-term investments" in augmented reality (which seems to check out so far, as Niantic has continued to release updates). 

According to SuperData, Pokémon Go was the fourth highest-earning mobile title worldwide in May behind Honour of Kings, QQ Speed, and Fantasy Westward Journey. This makes Pokémon Go the top non-Chinese mobile game.

