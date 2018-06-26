Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Overwatch hacker facing possible jail time for selling illegal programs

Overwatch hacker facing possible jail time for selling illegal programs

June 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
June 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A South Korean Overwatch hacker is facing possible jail time after violating the Game Industry Promotion Law and Information and Communication Technology Protection Law, which can warrant a maximum punishment of two years in jail and a $18,000 fine.

Although companies are doing their best to punish hackers for illegal activities like violating terms of service or pirating games, the issue seems to be more rampant in South Korea, where serious money can be made from illegal programs (boosting, match-fixing, and hacking) encouraging players to cheat. 

As reported by Dot Esports, the 28-year old hacker was given a suspended one-year prison sentence and two years' probation after collecting a large sum of money for selling an illegal program. These programs are usually accessed through gaming cafés, making it a challenge to track accounts since it seems cheaters would create new Battle.net accounts after being banned. 

An update released in 2017 made it harder to cheat undetected in South Korean gaming centers, with Blizzard requiring players to enter a Korean social security number in order to log into Overwatch without a license. If a player wanted to use a foreign Battle.net account, they would need a paid license to access the game. 

Blizzard Entertainment has reportedly been working with the Seoul National Police Agency's cyber security department to catch illegal program developers in South Korea. 

Two other Overwatch hackers were sentenced earlier in the year, with one receiving two years probation and the other being fined $10,000. 13 hackers and match-fixers were also arrested back in January by South Korean police, but the remaining 10 are still waiting to be sentenced. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Associate Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Senior Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Stampede: How Onrush harnesses the chaos of a racing battle
Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with more games to come
Blog: How can you understand players better?
Streaming-only RPG looks to build on Twitch Plays Pokemon model


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image