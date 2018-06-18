Video: How Insomniac reinvented the Ratchet & Clank franchise

In this GDC 2018 talk, Ratchet & Clank veterans Brian Allgeier and TJ Fixman share their stories about the evolution of the franchise, going over the difficulties that came with reinventing the games for the PS3 and beyond.

Allgeier and Fixman also discuss Insomniac's original concept art and early brainstorming discussions, taking a deep-dive into the evolution of the IP across design, story, and aesthetic.

The two provide a great breakdown of a charming platformer transformed into a sprawling universe complete with heart, humor, compelling mythology, and fantastical weaponry.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.