PUBG Corp. drops lawsuit against Fornite creator Epic Games

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp. has dropped its copyright infringement lawsuit against Fortnite creator Epic Games.

As reported by Bloomberg, PUBG Corp. has sent a letter of withdrawal to Epic Games' attorneys, bringing the short lived legal feud to a end.

Filed back in May, the lawsuit alleged Fortnite was far too similar to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which ignited the battle royale frenzy when it launched in March 2017 -- several months before Fortnite unveiled its own last-man-standing mode.

It was an interesting and decidedly complex situation for a number or reasons, including the fact that both Epic and PUBG Corp. shared a number of common ties.

For starters, both studios decided to build their battle royale titles using Epic's Unreal Engine, while the squabbling duo are also partly owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Right now, it's not entirely clear why PUBG Corp. decided to withdraw the lawsuit, with both companies keeping tight lipped beyond confirming the news.