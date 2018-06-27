Sony now looking at cross-platform play possibilities

Sony has again commented on the state of its cross-platform efforts, which have generally been non-existent, but this time the console maker has suggested it's hashing out a solution.

The company has previously refused to let PS4 owners compete with their friends on other platforms, despite competitors Microsoft and Nintendo supporting cross-platform play between Xbox One and Switch with titles like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Rocket League.

A change of heart could be on the cards though, and during a recent chat with Eurogamer at Gamelab, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president Shawn Layden said the company is listening to players.

"We're hearing [our players]. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game," he commented.

"I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business."

It's hardly a concrete answer, but the fact Sony claims to be investigating possible solutions is at least small step forward.