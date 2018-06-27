Report: Snap looking to launch a game platform for Snapchat

Snap is reportedly looking to bolster the offerings of its messaging app Snapchat by introducing a full-fledged video game platform to the mobile chat app.

While Snap itself declined to comment on the rumor, sources speaking to The Information say the coming platform will allow game developers to create games that can be played within Snapchat. Other platforms like Facebook Messenger have introduced in-app, social games to their chat tools in the past, so Snapchat’s rumored change isn’t that far fetched.

The company notably already offers some augmented reality games, dubbed Snappables, that are housed alongside other Snapchat lenses in the app and can be controlled with touch, motion, or facial expressions.

However, those Snappables are created internally by Snap. This time around, Snapchat’s rumored game platform, at least according to one of The Information’s sources, will allow external developers to create Snapchat games. That source notes that the company has reportedly already brought one unnamed game publisher on board for the project as well.