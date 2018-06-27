Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
Corsair acquires streaming accessory company Elgato Gaming

June 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Elgato Gaming, a company widely known for creating hardware and accessories used for live streaming, has been acquired by the PC component manufacturer Corsair for an undisclosed sum. 

Corsair already angles much of its business toward serving the hardware needs of esports and video game communities, but the purchase of Elgato Gaming goes to show the company's growing attention toward live streaming.

Elgato Gaming itself was once synonymous with streaming thanks to its early capture card tech and the company has since expanded to offer accessories like PC camera adapters, a collapsible green screen setup, and a customizable stream deck panel.

The deal covers Elgato’s game-specific business only, and the company's other branch for connected home tech will remain independent under the name Eve Systems going forward. 

