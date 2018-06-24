Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Owlchemy explores the future of room-scale VR interaction design at XRDC!

June 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

Virtual reality game makers have done some remarkable work in the past few years, and now that so many have learned so much about the idiosyncracies of making a great VR game, it's time to ask: what's next? 

You'll get some great answers at XRDC in San Francisco this October, where experts and innovators like the folks at Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs will be sharing insights into the future of AR, VR, and MR experience design.

As part of XRDC's Innovation track of talks, for example, Owlchemy Labs' Devin Reimer and Andrew Eiche will be delivering a forward-looking session on "The Holodeck is Here...Now What?: Advanced Interactions for Room-Scale VR."

It promises to be fascinating; since pioneering early standards for VR interaction, Owlchemy Labs has new insights about the latest best practices for room-scale VR.

Make time to attend, so you can learn from the team behind Job Simulator, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and the upcoming Vacation Simulator as they cover several topics - including advanced interaction with objects and characters, zone-based teleportation, accessible design, and more - that anyone doing VR development can apply to their current and future projects!

Of course, XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

