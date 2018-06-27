Mojang partners with its players to help rebuild coral reefs

Mojang has partnered with its community of players and streamers to help real-world oceans through Coral Crafters, an initiative that tasked Minecraft players to populate its in-game oceans with kelp forests, shipwrecks, marine life and coral reefs.

It's another great instance of studios working together with their community to raise money for charitable causes, as Blizzard did back in May with the release of a limited-edition Overwatch skin, with the proceeds going toward breast cancer research.

The initiative began with the Minecraft Update Aquatic, which brought an array of sea life to Minecraft's relatively empty oceans. As a part of the update, Mojang challenged players to place ten million coral blocks underwater.

In a blog posted to their website, Mojang wrote that if the community "managed to do it, we'd donate one hundred thousand dollars to The Nature Conservancy to help them with their amazing work helping the oceans!"

Players were able to hit the goal of ten million coral blocks within a matter of days, leading Mojang to donate $100,000 to The Nature Conservatory, a non-profit working to save and rebuild coral reefs around the world.

A video breaking down the Coral Crafters was provided as well, and those interested in learning more about the initiative can click here to watch.