June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Telltale Games, Square Enix, and more are hiring now!

June 27, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Games WriterPlarium Ukraine

Location: Kharkiv, Ukraine

Plarium Ukraine is looking for an experienced games writer with a background in a range of published mobile, console, or PC titles. You will have worked on multiple projects from pre-production prototypes all the way through to go-to-market localization. At Plarium you will help craft the voice, UI text, lore, content, and storytelling of its social and mobile gaming titles.  Your work will support the studio's extensive portfolio of existing game titles along with new development projects.

Experienced Game DeveloperSquare Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, virtual reality (VR) and sound, it not only researches state of the art of game technology but also contributes to many productions. The studio is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Console Gameplay Engineer, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Console Gameplay Engineer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! The studio is looking for someone to write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++, help design, schedule, and implement features that meet game and console requirements, Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4, and more as a member of its team.

Game Designer, Embodied

Location: Pasadena, California

The team at Embodied is looking for a Game Designer to work collaboratively with social development experts, roboticists, and engineers to create content to capture the imagination of children fo all ages and improve their social development. The position requires a dev with at least two published projects, the desire to create new play patterns using voice image recognition, and gesture controls, and the ability to work well in a cross-discipline team. 

Character Modeler, Telltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is searching for a talented Character Modeler to create great looking game characters. The ideal candidate should have excellent traditional art skills relating to characters, expertise sculpting and Modeling in ZBrush and Maya, as well as a deep understanding of the technical requirements for games.

Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[06.27.18]
Animation Programmer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[06.27.18]
Graphics Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Producer (Distribution)
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[06.26.18]
Sr. Tools Programmer


