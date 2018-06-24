Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sketchfab Store exits beta, allows devs to buy and sell 3D models

Sketchfab Store exits beta, allows devs to buy and sell 3D models

June 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
June 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
3D model platform Sketchfab is now allowing developers to sell and purchase 3D models on the Sketchfab Store, which has been in some form of beta testing for months.

This seems like another potential resource for devs seeking assets, and Sketchfab claims that shoppers will be able to inspect 3D models from all angles before making a purchase. 

The Sketchfab Store's browser-based 3D player with a Model Inspector allowing every aspect of a 3D model, including textures and topology, to be reviewed in real-time. The viewer also supports VR and AR, providing additional ways for devs to check out the store's content.

