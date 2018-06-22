Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
June 27, 2018
Video: How West of Loathing became a game made out of jokes

June 27, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Asymmetric's Zack Johnson, creative director of acclaimed slap-stick-figure cowboy RPG West of Loathing, discusses the team's approach to comedy in the video game space.

From the very beginning, West of Loathing was slated to be a comedy game, not an adventure game or RPG with comedy elements. "Instead of a game with jokes in it, which happens all the time, this was sort of a game made out of jokes," Johnson explains. 

The talk also explores the lessons the Asymmetric team learned in their decade-plus experience of writing video game gags, and came to the conclusion that comedy in games works best if you fully commit to it, and do it in a joyful way instead of a mean way.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

