Shuntaro Furukawa has been officially appointed Nintendo president

Incoming Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has officially taken up office following the conclusion of the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Kyoto.

Furukawa replaces Tatsumi Kimishima, who left the top job after almost three years at the helm. The switch-up was announced back in April, so while the news itself isn't a surprise, it's still a notable changing of the guard.

When Furukawa was first unveiled as the new president, he spoke about balancing "originality and flexibility" to help the Japanese console maker realize its full potential.

Those sentiments were reiterated in the new 'message from the president,' with Furukawa explaining he wants to increase the number of people tapping into Nintendo properties by creating accessible experiences with mass appeal -- whether on the Switch, or other platforms such as mobile.

"We want to continue being a company that creates entertainment to bring smiles to people's faces," he wrote in the updated presidential message.

"Based on this fundamental strategy, we will continue striving to offer products and services that anyone can enjoy, regardless of age, gender, or gaming experience by keeping our dedicated video game platform business with its integrated hardware and software at the core of our operations.

"We will continue our efforts to introduce an even wider range of consumers to the unique appeal of Nintendo Switch, [while also continuing] to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP in the world beyond game platforms developed by Nintendo."